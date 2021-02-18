Kosta Papic named new Black Leopards head coach after leaving Hearts of Oak

South African side Black Leopards have confirmed the appointment of Kosta Papic as their new coach.
The Serbian tactician has been appointed the head coach of the Lidoda Duvha for the second time in his career since 2013–2014 season.
Welcome Back #hashamulilo #lidodaduvha pic.twitter.com/0zhaAlocHM— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) February 18, 2021
Black Leopards have been without a head coach since Dylan Kerr parted ways during his second spell with the club, after Lehlohonolo Seema joined the technical team as his assistant coach.
Leopards have now roped in the former Hearts of Oak coach to steer the ship towards DStv Premiership safety. The club lie bottom of the log with 9 points.
Papic left Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, February 16 citing "partly personal" reasons for his resignation.
'My reasons are partly personal, also for the fact that am not getting the desired and needed results and I have no hope that it's going to change," he said.
Papic was appointed in November 2020 for a second stint with the club having coached the Phobians in 2009.
He replaced Edward Nii Odoom after just two matches into the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Papic guided the Rainbow club in 10 matches in the Ghanaian premiership where he won four, drew three, and lost three.