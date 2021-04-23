Kotoko announce 18-man squad, ticket prices for Medeama duel

Asante Kotoko head coach Mariano Barreto has named an 18-man squad for this weekend's duel against Medeama SC.
The Porcupine Warriors take on the Tarkwa-based club at their adopted Obuasi Lec Clay Stadium on Saturday, April 24 at 3:00 pm.
The coach has made 5 changes to the squad that travelled to Accra to play Great Olympics last weekend.
Goalkeeper Kwame Baah has been drafted in for skipper Felix Annan.
Adom Frimpong and Naby Keita have been included in the squad after their injury return while Mudasiru misses out through accumulated yellow cards.
Meanwhile, the club have also announced the ticket prices for the clash. According to Kotoko, the Center line/popular stand is GHS 20 while the Wings and VIP has been priced at GHS30 and GHS50 respectively.