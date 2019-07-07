Kotoko announce Godfred Asiamah signing

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Godfred Asiamah from Second Division side Tema United.
The former AshantiGold offensive midfielder penned a three-year deal with the Porcupines after passing his mandatory medical
Godfred Asiamah becomes the sixth signing in this transfer window for the Reds after the capture of goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Justice Blay, Ampem Da Costa, Kelvin Andoh and Adingra Bidodane Moussa.
Kotoko on Saturday, July 6 unveiled former AshantiGold's coach Kjetil Zachariassen as their head coach on a 3-year deal.
He is expected to lead the club to continental glory as the Reds make a return to Africa in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.
