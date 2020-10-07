Kotoko announce partnership deal with VEO technologies

Asante Kotoko has invested in cutting edge recording technology which will secure super high quality footage of their academy and first team.
In partnership with Veo, Asante Kotoko has a 100€ discount to give all nearby clubs and football companies in and around Ghana.
Speaking on the partnership deal, Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah said: "Video is an essential part in talent development all around the world and bringing in the best for our club is a must. With Veo, Asante Kotoko teams get access to both great quality video and a cutting edge analysis platform."
Jerry Jarnald, head of Partnerships, Veo Technologies also added: "With a world-class talent pool like the one in Ghana, we see a huge potential in what impact our product can have on the development of players in Asante Kotoko.
We are looking forward to seeing even more clubs join Veo and therefore we are offering a cost reduction in partnership with the Porcupine Warriors. Please follow the step-by-step guide to the right if you want to make a purchase."
Asante Kotoko adds to the list of clubs who are using VEO. The clubs include Manchester City, Chelsea, AS Roma, Phar Rangers, FC Nordsjaelland, FC Copenhagen, Lille OSC, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City FC among others.