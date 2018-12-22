Kotoko: Ashanti Regional Minister Buys 100 Match Tickets For Supporters

Asante Kotoko host Kariobangi Sharks in a CAF Confederation Cup in Kumasi on Saturday, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has bought a hundred tickets for distribution to supporters.
The tickets, which go for the Popular Stand and Centre Line, cost GHc 20 each and the Minister has given 20 each to Hello FM, Nhyira FM, Kessben FM, Abusua FM, and Angel FM.
The stations will, in turn, find means to share them to their listeners before the game kicks off at 3:30 PM at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Asante Kotoko drew barren against the Kenyan side in the first leg of the second preliminary round game played in Nairobi last Saturday and need any form of a win to progress while the visitors also require at least a scoring draw.
The Porcupine Warriors are in dire need of massive support on the day, and Osei Mensah’s move forms part of efforts to galvanise support for that agenda.
Source: Asantekotokosc