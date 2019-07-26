Kotoko asks Fatawu Safiu to return from Helsingborgs

Asante Kotoko have recalled Abdul Fatawu Safiu from Swedish club Helsinborg over the failure for both clubs to reach an agreement for the attacker.

The striker who is currently on trials at Swedish side Helsingborg has been asked to return home after the European club proposed a $15,000 offer for the attacker.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Public Relations officer for the Reds Kennedy Boakye Ansah confirmed that the Porcupines joint-top scorer in the just ended Normalisation Committee Special Competition have been asked to return home because Safiu's quality demands a higher fee than the Swedish club are quoting.

“We have asked the player to come back to Ghana because looking at Fatawu’s quality, his pedigree, value, you can’t pay $15000 for him”

“Kotoko deserves better, we don’t think the player deserves that so we have asked the player to come back to Ghana”