Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor unperturbed by sack rumours

Charles Kwablan Akonnor, head coach of Asante Kotoko says he is not bothered amid threat of being fired from the club after exiting the CAF Confederation Cup.
Talks of the gaffer being yanked has been heightened largely by the media in Kumasi - home of the Ghanaian giants with wild attempts to get him sacked.
Though the club's chief George Amoako has insisted he will not be touched, talks of him being sacked is just refusing to wash away.
While the club's supporters are divided on one front, the club's top hierarchy appears to be undecided on the long-term future of the coach as no official communique has been issued to support the under-fire Akonnor.
Akonnor clearly readies himself for the onslaught and verbal missiles being aimed at getting him sacked by the club.
“Am not Bothered about the rumours going around about possible sack”, he said when quizzed on Kumasi-based Metro FM.
“I have been asked to submit my report on the African Campaign and also the plan going forward “
“I don’t have problem with any player but I only select players who will help my job, I don’t favour anybody and my players know because I always tell them the truth “
“I wouldn’t field a player who will not help my course because it’s my job that will be on the line if things don’t go well”
“A lot of work went into the Africa Campaign to get to where we got to but people don’t know, I will always be grateful to the supporters because they always put fear in our opponents “
“No need to blame anyone but we have to correct our mistakes and move forward “
“We must look at the positives and how to improve on them but shouldn’t focus on individuals because today is C K Akunnor but I won’t be there forever “
Akonnor joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal in October 2018.
