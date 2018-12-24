Kotoko coach CK Akonnor eulogizes Fatawu Safiu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach CK Akonnor has showered praises on Fatawu Safiu for his superb performance in their CAF Confederation Cup victory over the weekend.
The Porcupine Warriors defeated Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at the Baba Sports Stadium on Saturday to reach the play-off stage of the CAF Confederations Cup competition.CK Akonnor named Safiu in the lineup against the Sharks over the weekend and the 24-year-old repaid his coach's faith by scoring a brilliant opening goal for the Kumasi-based club.
Fatawu Safiu won the ball from Georfrey Lemo and dribbled past a Sharks defender before sending a low shot into the bottom corner of the near post.
Aknonnor after the triumph eulogized Safiu for his performance especially the goal. The trainer described the goal as "fantastic".
“There was a friendly match on Wednesday and he did very well and so he gave me the chance to play him and I think today he did well and scored a fantastic goal when we needed it,” the Kotoko coach added.