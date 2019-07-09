Kotoko complete George Abege signing

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Ugandan striker, George Abege from Kariobangi Sharks.
The lanky striker on Tuesday penned a three year deal with the Porcupines Warriors expected to run until July 2022.
George Abege's International Transfer Certificate (ITC) has reached the Porcupines, and the player is expected to join his colleagues this week.
He caught the eyes of the Kotoko management when he featured against them in the CAF Confederation Cup Group stage.
His signing adds up to the likes of Kwame Baah, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Adingra Bidodane Moussa, Godfred Asiamah and Bright Enchil who are expected to lead the team to glory in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.
READ ALSO: