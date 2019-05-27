Kotoko express interest in ASEC Mimosas’ Adama Traore

Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in signing Asec Mimosas young winger Adama Traore from the Ivorian top-flight club.

Asante Kotoko are set to hold talks with ASEC Mimosas over a possible acquisition of Traoré Benie Adama.

The 17-year-old has emerged on the radar of the Kumasi-based side following his splendid output in the Otumfuo’s 20th anniversary Cup match.

The Chief Executive Officer of the club, George Amoako confirmed his outfit interest in signing two players from the Ivorian club after Kotoko’s 1:0 victory over ASEC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“We kept an eye on him (Traore) & one defender. We will try and make some attempts to get them.” Amoako told GhanaCrusader.com after the match.

Adama Traore is a member of the ASEC Mimosas academy and he is yet to earn promotion to the senior team.

Adama was adjudged the best player after the match following his sterling output despite his side’s 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko.

Source: Ghanacrusader.com

