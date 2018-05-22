First National Bank - Join our community

Kotoko FA Cup opponent changed

By Mutala Yakubu
Kotoko will play Bepong Storm Academy in the MTN FA Cup
Kotoko will begin their MTN FA Cup defense, in the 1/64 stage of the 2018 campaign, against Bepong Storm Academy and not Kwahu Youth Academy as earlier announced.

The change has come about after Bepong Storm Academy were declared winners over Kwahu Youth Academy FC by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee following a petition filed at the DC against the latter.

Kwahu Youth Academy beat Bepong Storm Academy FC, a fellow Division-two side, in the preliminary round at Nkawkaw, and were paired against the defending champions, Kotoko, in the next fixture scheduled for May 13, 2017.

The losers protested against the eligibility of Kwahu Youth Academy's Derrick Frimpong, and the DC in a decision signed by its Chairman, Prosper Harrison Addo, accepted that the player was indeed unqualified.

"That  having  been  found  to  have  forfeited  the  match,  Kwahu  Youth  Academy  Football Club  shall  be  considered  as  having  lost  the  match in accordance  with  Article  34(2)  and accordingly,  three  (3)  goals  are  hereby  awarded  in  favor of  Bepong  Storm  Academy FC  in accordance  with  Articles  34(5)(a)  of  the  General  Regulation  of  the  GFA".

"That  this  match  being an MTN  FA  Cup  match  Bepong  Storm  Academy  FC  shall  advance on  a  0-3  match  results  to  play  Asante  Kotoko  SC  in  the  Round  of  64  of  the  MTN  FA Cup  competition."

Source:asantekotokosc.com

