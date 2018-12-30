CK Akonnor opens up on Kotoko's CAF Confederations Cup draw

Kotoko head coach CK Akonnor has shared his thoughts on the impending clash between his outfit and Coton Sports in the CAF Confederations Cup play-off round.
The Porcupine Warriors have been given a tricky draw to face Cameroonian heavyweights Coton Sports in the final play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Cameroon to face Coton Sport in the first leg between January 11, 12 and 13 2019, at the Stade Omnisport de Garoua while the final showdown in Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium is slated for January 18, 19 and 20.
The two clubs are expected to select the most suitable date for their respective matches
Kotoko defeated Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya before qualifying to the play-off round.
Speaking to 442gh, the trainer is confident his side will sail through to the group stage of the competition but admitted the task will not be "easy".
Read also:CAF CC: Asante Kotoko to face Cameroon' Coton Sport in final play-off round
"I'm optimistic we can make it. But that will come with a lot of responsibilities. We need to work hard to get that. It will not be easy. C.K Akonnor told 442gh in an interview.
"Our target is to make it to the group stage of the competition but it will come with a lot of effort. We identified some areas we need to improve after our game with Kariobangi Sharks and we are working on it."
The winner of both legs will advance to the group stages of the competition. Kotoko last played in the group stages of the competition in 2008.