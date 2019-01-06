Kotoko kit sponsors 'Strike' worried over the team' use of rival kits

Portuguese sportswear designers Strike have made an official complaint to Asante Kotoko about their use of products from rival kit manufacturing firms.
The Portuguese sportswear company signed a three-year agreement to become the kit sponsors of the Ghanaian giants in November.
This agreement was to see principally Asante Kotoko players and officials don and promote products from Strike.
Some players and officials of Kotoko have however been spotted wearing apparel of rival companies especially during their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Kariobangi Sharks.
Management members were seen in caps of former kit sponsor Jako while goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe was also seen wearing a Jordan cap.
Management member Edmund Ackah was also in the Puma national team kits of Ghana during the camping period ahead of the first leg clash against Kariobangi Sharks.
This has caused officials of Strike to report their concerns to Kotoko.
“We were worried when we saw pictures of players and staff in rival kits,” Strike official Yusif Chibsah told Kessben FM.
“I had to immediately write to Kotoko to express these concerns of which I received prompt assurance that it wouldn’t happen again.”
Kotoko would earn GH¢50, 000 for signing the partnership and stand to earn more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be brought down by the company.