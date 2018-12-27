Kotoko make GH¢235,000 from Sharks match

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is reported to have grossed GH¢391,900 from gate proceeds from their CAF Confederation Cup game against Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya on Saturday.
The Porcupine Warriors won the game on 2-1 aggregate after the first leg ended goalless in Nairobi on December 15.
Out of the 30,300 tickets that were printed, the club sold 17,897 with the popular stand selling the highest number of tickets (16,821), 1,020 tickets for the VIP stand and 56 tickets for the VVIP stand.
Sources close to the club say proceeds from the popular stands yielded GH¢336,420 after the price was hiked to GH¢20 each. The VIP tickets racked in GH¢51,000 at GH¢50 each while the VVIP stand brought in GH¢4,480 at a price of GH¢80 each.
The club paid GH¢16,000 out of the amount to the National Sports Authority (NSA), representing five per cent of the value before Value Added Tax (VAT) and this is for development and maintenance of the stadium.
An amount of GH¢26,000, which represents five per cent after VAT was also deducted for the Kumasi NSA, while a total of GHc56,000 was paid as VAT to the state, with CAF benefitting per cent of the proceeds after VAT deductions.
In all, the Porcupine Warriors got GH¢235,000 as their share after all the deductions were made.
Source: Graphiconline