Kotoko management must deal with 'notorious' fan Seidu- Ex-CEO Jarvis Peprah

Former management member of Asante Kotoko, Mr Jarvis Peprah has expressed his anger following a threat by Seidu, a supporter of the club to sack C.K Akonnor from training with the team.
Rumours suggest that a notorious fan of Kotoko ‘Seidu’ was going to lead a gang of like-mind fans to prevent Akonnor from presiding over Tuesday’s training session.
Asante Kotoko had to invite the Police for protection at their training grounds following rumours of a ploy by fans to sack coach Charles Akonnor.
It will be recalled that the same ‘Seidu’ led a charge in a similar fashion to prevent Zradvko Logarusic from training his team while he was a coach of Kotoko.
Irate fans of Kotoko have already started complaining about the style of play of their team to put undue pressure on Akonnor who has been at the helm for just three months.
However, the former CEO of Kotoko in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM says the club should be firm in dealing with this notorious fan called Seidu once and for all.
The outspoken administrator said even though Seidu's plan of attacking the coach didn't materialize, Kotoko still have to report to the police and make his pictures available at all the gates at the Baba Yara stadium to enable the police to prevent him from coming close to the team.
The team is currently in training as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup match against Coton Sport which will be played at the weekend.
