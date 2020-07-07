Kotoko not in hurry to name CEO - Board member Joseph Yaw Adu

Asante Kotoko board member Joseph Yaw Adu has shared that his outfit is biding their time to name a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
According to the board member, the Porcupines want to make sure all structures and conditions have been put in place before they will plan on naming a CEO.
“We will not rush in doing things. The media is speculating and given so much pressure to the board. We have to make sure all structures are in place and all conditions are favorable for him.
“We will give him our policies for him to run the club with and also take charge of the day-to-day running of the club”, Mr. Yaw Adu told Kumasi FM.
“We have to make sure everything is put in the right place. Kotoko is too big a club to be run by an individual. The highest decision body will be the board. We are not relying on the chief executive officer.
“We are not in a hurry to appoint. We have to take things slowly, take our time to do the right thing at the right time”.
Since life patron of Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II constituted a 12-member board, there have been speculations with regards to the naming on a new CEO after the dissolution of the management team that led to George Amoako being relieved of his position as the CEO.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko board has appointed Joseph Yaw Adu to chair a 5-member interim management team (IMT).
The 5-member committee includes Joseph Yaw Adu as the chairman, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare, Martin Osei Brobbey, Kofi Abben MD for Rigworld Ghana and Kwabena Mensah.