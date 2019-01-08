Asante Kotoko PRO clears the air over disunity in camp

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Samuel Sarfo Duku has debunked rumours of disunity in the team's camp ahead of their crucial game on Sunday are untrue.
The Porcupine Warriors will travel away to play Coton Sport de Garoua in Cameroon in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday.
Kotoko progressed to this stage after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on aggregate with goals from striker Abdul Fatawu and captain Amos Frimpong with Katila Omoto reducing the deficit for Kariobangi sharks.
Kotoko last Sunday played regional rivals AshantiGold in the maiden edition of JAK cup with the match ending in a 1-1- draw.
There was an altercation between goalkeeper Felix Annan and star striker Sogne Yacouba in the team's bus after the game.
samuel Sarfo Duku has cleared the air of any tension in camp and has debunked assertion..''players are not united are not true''
"What we have decided to do as management is to go into the matter to find out what actually transpired and then we can take a decision but talks that the players are not united are not true," said Samuel Sarfo Duku in an interview with Joy News
"These things do happen in any human institution so we see it as normal but how management will address it what is important but I can assure fans and followers of the club that the players are very good and are preparing for the game on Sunday."
Goalkeeper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan on Sunday evening set the records straight, he posted a picture of himself and striker Sogne Yacouba and wrote'' We never exchanged blows as reported by the media! It was just a verbal exchange of words for the improvement and way forward for our darling club to success! We are best friends and everything has been resolved! Fully Focused on the task ahead in Cameroon.
Asante Kotoko leaves for Cameroon on Thursday with a chartered flight for the game on Sunday,
January 13, 2019.
