Kotoko rejects Orlando Pirates $300,000 bid for Yacouba

Asante Kotoko have rejected a $300,000 offer from Orlando Pirates of South Africa for Songne Yacouba.
The South African side have shown much promised to buy the Burkinabe International from the Porcupines, but their $300,000 bid is well below the $600,000 valuation of the player.
Kotoko have however hinted in time past that they will not stand in the former Stade Malien forward's way should any club meet his value be.
He has been missing in action in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition for Kotoko due to an injury he is nursing.
Yacouba,27, produced a stellar performance for the Porcupines in their Africa campaign which has attracted a host of clubs interested in his services.
Read also:
Kotoko open negotiations to sell Yacouba and Gyamfi to Zesco United
Kotoko value Songne Yacouba at €600K
Songne Yacouba last month earned his fourth Burkinabe national team call-up for coach Paulo Duarte and the team's AFCON qualifier against Mauritania.
The 27-year-old marked his debut for the Stallions in an international friendly against Kazakhstan, climbing off the bench in their 0-0 draw at the Ortaliq stadium on May 12, 2015.
He also played in friendlies against Benin home and away.