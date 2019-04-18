Kotoko value Songne Yacouba at €600K

Asante Kotoko have reportedly slapped a huge price tag on Songne Yacouba's head to ward off interest from prospective buyers.
Zesco United and Orlando Pirates have made the Burkinabe import one of their number one targets ahead of the next season.
Songne Yacouba has made his intention of leaving the club known to the Porcupines management hence the decision to quote an amount of €600,000 to ward off interest.
According to Kumasi-based Light FM, the management of the Porcupine Warriors are eager to keep hold of their jewel forward, hence the decision to peg such a price tag for his signature.
The reports further state that the amount quoted will not be compromised as the Reds believe the said player is worth the amount.
Yacouba was one of the standout players in coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's side in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where he scored two goals, provided 5assists in nine appearances.
Songne Yacouba last month earned his fourth Burkinabe national team call-up for coach Paulo Duarte and the team's AFCON qualifier against Mauritania.
The 27-year-old marked his debut for the Stallions in an international friendly against Kazakhstan, climbing off the bench in their 0-0 draw at the Ortaliq stadium on May 12, 2015.
He also played in friendlies against Benin home and away.