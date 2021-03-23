Kotoko sign one-year 'improved' partnership deal with Goil

Asante Kotoko has announced energy giants, Goil as a new sponsor for a period of one calendar year subject to renewal.
Goil becomes the tenth sponsor/partner of the Ghanaian premier league giants following a fruitful discussion between the parties after the expiration of initial agreement expired in 2020.
However, a club statement by the Porcupine Warriors suggests that this new agreement is a 66.5% improvement of the previous sponsorship deal under the George Amoako led administration.
"We are delighted to announce a Partnership/Sponsorship with Energy giant Goil for one calendar year subject to renewal," a portion of the statement said.
The Goil deal adds to the many partnership deals Kotoko have secured in the 2020/21 season including, Adonko Next Level, StarLife Assurance, Star Assurance, VEO technologies, Errea, Hisense, Instat, CedarVite and Ticketlake