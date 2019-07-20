Kotoko sign pre-contract with Karela's Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah has disclosed that the club has signed a pre-contract with Karela United forward Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor has been courting interest from many clubs due to his splendid performance in the just ended Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The Porcupines are on a signing spree to augment their club following their return to Africa as they begin their campaign next month.

According to media reports, the Aiynase-based forward had joined the Reds.

However, Edmund Ackah says Taylor is in the processing of wearing the Kotoko colours but Karela United is holding up the deal.

“He has signed a pre-contract with Kotoko already. All we are waiting for is a release letter from Karela United so we pay his signing on fee” hr told Vision FM.

Reports further state that, Karela is looking to secure a foreign deal for their marksman than transferring him to the Ghana Premier League giants.