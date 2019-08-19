Kotoko team doctors have neglected me for almost a month - Abdul Ganiu

Defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu has revealed that he has been left unattended to by the team doctors of Asante Kotoko for the past one month since his injury.
Ganiu suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in July during a practice match at the club's Adako Jachie training pitch.
According to the former Karela United player, since suffering the injury, he was placed on medication for five days and since then he has not heard anything from the Porcupines management although greater severity should be placed to his injury because it is career-threatening than the one teammate Richard Senanu suffered.
"My injury is different but is more severe than that of Senanu, that is what the doctors are saying," Ganiu told Kumasi based Fox FM.
"I feel too much pains in my knee, I can't even walk fast, if I will walk unless slowly else I can't walk. I spoke with the (Kotoko team) doctors and they said they will get back to me so I'm waiting for them."
"When I got injured they gave me some pain killers for five days, after the five days I'm not under drugs any more ", he revealed.
Abdul Ganiu played a starring role in Kotoko's triumph in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
