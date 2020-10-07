Kotoko to announce new kits deal after terminating contract with Club Consult Africa

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Asante Kotoko will in the confirm days announce a new kits deal, the club has confirmed.

The Kumasi based club has announced in a statement that they have terminated their contract with Club Consult Africa who partnership agreement with Portuguese kit manufacturing company STRIKE

Kotoko in 2018 sign a three-year partnership deal with Strike in 2018. The deal was expected to end after the 2021/22 season. But the club has disclosed that they have ended their relationship with them.
 
Strike has been kitting several clubs in Ghana including Liberty Professionals, Vision FC, Bechem United, Mountainers FC and Great Olympics.