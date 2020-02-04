West African Football Academy head coach Prosper Narteh says Asante Kotoko will suffer their third loss of the season when the two sides meet in the midweek clash on Wednesday.
The Academy lads will be locking horns with the Porcupines at the Sogakope Park in match week 8 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, February 5.
WAFA are winless in their last two home games losing to Liberty Professionals and drawing against Hearts of Oak, however, they are heading into the encounter in high spirit after Sunday's win over Great Olympics.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Prosper Narteh implored the club's teeming supporters to come and witness their victory against the Porcupine Warriors.
“The fact that Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals took point and points respectively here at Red bull Arena doesn’t mean we are poor at home.”
“We didn’t utilize our chances in those two games but I can assure you our boys are ready for Asante Kotoko.” He told Ashh Fm Sports.
“I expect all football loving fans to troop to Sogakokpe tomorrow and I can assure them of beautiful football tomorrow. Asante Kotoko is a big club, we accord them with that respect but for the 3 points, it’s for us (WAFA)”.
WAFA lie 7th on the standings 1 a point behind Asante Kotoko in fifth place.