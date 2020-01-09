Kotoko will part ways with Abege, Arnold Didi in the next couple of days - George Amoako

Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako has disclosed that his outfit will part ways with George Abege and Didi Arnold Alexis in the coming days.
Ugandan import Abege and Ivorian international Didi Arnold are yet to feature for the Porcupines in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League after two games played, were brought on board by former coach Kjetil Zachariassen to aid the club in their Africa campaign.
According to the CEO, management have held discussions with the duo with regards to their contract termination due to non-performance.
Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, he said all that is left is to iron out the two players compensation.
We've held discussions with them and after talking with them they themselves realised that their performances are below expectations and they accepted.
But the only problem now is how to see them off, we have a clause in the contract with them which specifically says if your performance is not good enough we have the right to terminate your contract of which they are aware.
The only issue is how much to pay as compensation to them to leave the club but we are handling it and in the next couple of days we will see them off.
Asante Kotoko have had a brighter start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign. The club under the guidance of Maxwell Konadu have recorded maximum points in their opening two games which have seen them lie joint-top with Medeama, Aduana, AshantiGold, Dreams FC and WAFA.
They next have a date with Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.