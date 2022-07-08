Kotoko wishes Fabio Gama well after Brazilian leaves club

Asante Kotoko have extended best wishes to Fabio Gama after confirming that the Brazilian has left the club.
The attacking midfielder joined the Ghana Premier League side in 2020 on a free transfer and over the past two seasons played key roles for the team.
Citing family and personal reasons, Fabio Gama left the Porcupine Warriors at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract.
“Fabio Gama leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract. Fabio informed Management at the end of the season of his desire to explore other opportunities elsewhere after two successful seasons with the Club.
“He explained the personal and family reasons related to the decision and Management are respectful of same. It was never an issue of the club’s inability to meet his demands as none was made,” a post by Asante Kotoko reads.
Kotoko thanked the Brazilian for the many memories shared with the club during his stay in Kumasi.
“We thank Fabio and his family for many wonderful memories, positive attitude, and sense of professionalism during his stay.
“Asante Kotoko wish him the very best in his next adventure,” the Asante Kotoko statement on Twitter adds.
Fabio Dos Santos Gama last season helped Kotoko to emerge as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.