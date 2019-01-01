Koulibaly beats Mane to win 2018 Senegalese Player of the Year

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly beats Sadio Mane and Youssouf Sabaly to be named 2018 Senegalese Player of the Year.
The Senegalese Player of the Year, also called 'Golden Lion', is an annual award organized by the local press, which tallies votes from football fans.
Kalidou Koulibaly wins the prestigious award this year ahead of Liverpool's four-time winner Sadio Mane after a stunning year with last season's Serie A runners-up Napoli.
The Senegalese defender played a key role in Napoli defence as he helped Napoli to second place in Serie A 2017-18 season with a club-record point. He also made three appearances for the Lions of Teranga in World Cup.
The 27-year-old star receives universal recognition as one of the best defenders in the world and has attracted the interest from big clubs including Manchester United... but he is now ready to commit himself to Napoli by extending his contract with the Partenopei.
Read also: Mane, Salah and Aubameyang in final top three for CAF African player of the year award
Three finalists
Podium of votes
Kalidou Koulibaly : 41%
Sadio Mané : 26%
Youssouf Sabaly: 12%
