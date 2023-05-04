Kurt Okraku presents Juvenile league medals, trophies, plaques to Regional Football Associations

The Ghana Football Association has presented items ranging from medals, plaques and trophies to the Ten Regional Football Associations for winners of their Juvenile Leagues.
The items include thirty gold medals and thirty silver medals for all the 10 regions, plaques for the best player, top scorer and giant trophies for winners of the KGL Foundation Regional juvenile Leagues.
President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku did the presentation in Accra on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Present were Samuel Aboabire, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Eastern Regional Football Association Chairman Linford Asamoah Boadu and Simon Ehomah, Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association.
‘’What we have done is in fulfilment of a promise that we made on behalf of the KGL Group towards juvenile football in the regions’’ President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.
‘’What we promised to do is to support our competitions at that level and here we are making available to each Regional Football Association (RFA) the trophy for the regional champion and 30 gold medals, 30 silver medals and most importantly the plaque for the best player in the region. For each region the top scorer of our juvenile game and best players can go home with this amazing plaque to show to their parents about what they have achieved on the field of play’’.
‘’Through the kind courtesy of KGL Foundation, we are able to support football at the grassroots level even before we enter into the national championship where this year, we are not going to have the inter club competition but the inter-regional competition so it will be Greater Accra versus Ashanti Region and so on.
‘’The team at the competitions department will make sure that we have a good footballing atmosphere for the players. The department have been working with the Juvenile Committee on all fronts and together we will put up a showpiece for juvenile football’’.
‘’I am sure a lot of you are used to referring to this as colts football and so when we say Juvenile football, we mean colts football. This is just to confirm that colts’ football is alive and is being played in every District in this country. All the RFA’s in all the ten football regions are very active and if it is that you love football, let us get ready for the KGL Inter regional championship in the Ashanti region’’ he added.
Kumasi has been selected to host the maiden edition of the 2022/23 KGL Foundation Inter regional championship. The ten Regional Football Associations are expected to select the best U-17 players from their juvenile Leagues to represent their regions in this year’s edition.
The first two editions of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter club Champions League featured 12 clubs from the ten Football Regions.
Mal FC won the maiden edition after beating then Greater Accra Champions Desidero FC while Accra based Great Corinthians defeated Tamale Republicans to win the second edition in September last year.
The Ghana Football Association will on yearly basis rotate the venue for the Regional Championship as part of efforts to take the game to every corner in Ghana, create excitement, Bring back the Love, and ignite passion.