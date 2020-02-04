Kwadwo Asamoah axed as Victor Moses makes Inter Milan's Europa League squad

Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah has been left out of Italian club Inter Milan's squad for the knockout phase of the 2019/20 Europa League.
The 31-year-old played three times for Inter Milan in Champions League as they finished third in Group F and dropped down into the Europa League.
Inter's new signings of Victor Moses and Christian Eriksen who joined in the winter transfer window have been included in the 22-man squad.
The list below
List A
1 Samir Handanovic
2 Diego Godin
5 Roberto Gagliardini
6 Stefan de Vrij
7 Alexis Sanchez
8 Matias Vecino
9 Romelu Lukaku
10 Lautaro Martinez
11 Victor Moses
12 Stefano Sensi
13 Andrea Ranocchia
15 Ashley Young
20 Borja Valero
23 Nicolò Barella
24 Christian Eriksen
27 Daniele Padelli
33 Danilo D'Ambrosio
34 Cristiano Biraghi
37 Milan Skriniar
77 Marcelo Brozovic
87 Antonio Candreva
95 Alessandro Bastoni
List B
30 Sebastiano Esposito
31 Lorenzo Pirola
35 Filip Stankovic
36 Thomas Schirò
38 Giacomo Pozzer
41 Jacopo Gianelli