Kwadwo Asamoah helps Juventus beat AC Milan to win Italian Cup

Ghanaian Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, played the entire 90 minutes for Juventus as they beat AC Milan 4-0 to win their 4th straight Italian Cup.
The game which was played on Wednesday, May 9 2018, at Rome saw the Ghanaian put in a fine shape to help his side win.
Juventus, who are on the verge of their seventh straight league title, started with Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala behind Mario Mandzukic in attack while Asamoah was drafted in at left-back.
After a goalless first half, the gates opened in the 56th minute.
Mehdi Benatia headed home the first with Douglas Costa scoring a second after Milan goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to parry his shot away.
Benatia struck again after yet another error from Donnarumma. The Italian goalie spilled a header and the Morrocan was on hand to score.
Nikola Kalinic’s own goal closed the scoring out for Juventus on the night.
The match was Asamoah’s 4th in this season’s competition and the victory made it four straight Italian Cup trophies for Juventus and Asamoah since 2014.
The player has now won 12 trophies in his 6-year stay with the Bianconneri.