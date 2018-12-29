Kwadwo Asamoah shines as Inter pip Empoli 1-0

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was in action for Inter Milan as they recorded a narrow away win over Empoli in the Italian Serie A.
Inter Milan needed a second-half goal from Keita Balde to earn a hard-fought win away to lowly Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.
The Spanish-born Senegalese international met Sime Vrsaljko's low cross with a first-time shot on the turn in the 72nd minute as Inter reached the halfway mark of the championship with 39 points, 14 behind leaders Juventus.
It was Inter's third 1-0 win in their last four league matches, although they performed in fits and starts and needed a good save by Samir Handanovic from Miha Zajc to prevent Empoli going ahead at the start of the second half.
Read also: Alfred Duncan scores twice as KP Boateng provides an assist in Sassuolo's defeat
Promoted Empoli's fourth successive league defeat left them 17th in the 20-team table with 16 points, one place above the relegation zone.