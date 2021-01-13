Kwadwo Obeng Jnr returns to Hearts of Oak training after injury

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr has resumed training with Hearts of Oak after being on the sidelines for the past two weeks due to injury.
His return has handed the Phobians a massive squad boost ahead of their next match in the Ghana Premier League.
The young forward last month sustained a groin injury while in action for the Phobians in the match against King Faisal on matchday seven of the Ghanaian top-flight league.
Having been forced to miss the matches against Bechem United and Liberty Professionals, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr has made progress in the treatment room and is now set to return to action.
The forward on Tuesday had a personal training session with the team's physical trainer and will train together with his teammates in subsequent training sessions.
A club statement read: Hearts of Oak’s technical and medical team will continue to observe Kwadwo Obeng Jnr’s progressing in training this week before taking a decision on his readiness to play in the match against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, January 17, 2021.