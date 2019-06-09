Kwesi Appiah announces Black Stars starting XI to face Namibia

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named his starting line-up for Sunday’s Pre-AFCON friendly match against Namibia in Dubai.
The game which will kick off at 5:30pm (1:30pm GMT) will be Ghana’s first friendly game since it began preparations for the continent’s foremost football competition from June 21- July 16.
Lawrence Ati has been given the nod to start in post for the senior national team in today’s match against the Brave Warriors.
Joseph Attamah and Abdul Baba Rahman will start in the right and left back positions respectively with Joseph Aidoo and Jonathan Mensah forming the central defence pair.
Afriyie Acquah will be in midfield with Christian Atsu and Yaw Yeboah on the flanks while Asante Kotoko’s Abdul Fatau has been handed a place in the starting lineup.
Jordan Ayew and Abdul Majid Waris will start the match upfront for the Black Stars.
Coach Kwesi Appiah will be hoping to use the match as part of Ghana’s preparations for the tournament and could inform his decision in selecting the final 23-man squad for the tournament.
Ghana is in Group F and will begin the competition with a match against Benin on June 25 before they face African Champions Cameroon on June 29 in the second group match all at the Ismailia Stadium.
The Black Stars will play Guinea Bissau in the final group match on Suez on July 2.
Black Stars starting XI:
Ati Zigi
Attamah Joseph
Baba Rahman
Jonathan Mensah
Joseph Aido
Afriyie Acquah
Yaw Yeboah
Fatawu Abdul
Waris Majeed
Jordan Ayew
Atsu Christian
