Kwesi Appiah holds 'preliminary talks' with Sudanese FA over national team job

Kwesi Appiah has confirmed that he has held preliminary talks with Sudanese FA in becoming the country's national team coach.
The 59-year-old is a free agent after his contract with the Senior National team, the Black Stars expired last month.
Sudan are in a hunt for a coach after terminating the contract of Croatian tactician Zdravko Logarusic in December 2019.
''We started talking yesterday (Sunday) and so it's true, but these are preliminary talks. We are talking so we will see what happens,'' Appiah told GHANASoccernet.com.
Kwesi Appiah's last Sudanese job was with Al-Khartoum Al Watani SC from 2014 to 2017 were he qualified the team to the CAF Confederation Cup.
In a related development, Kwesi Appiah has said he has laid a strong foundation required for others to build on towards a better future and success of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars.
In a statement released Sunday, he said his association with the Black Stars, first as a player and subsequently as a coach, has been the source of immense pride for him.
“Through the years I was in charge, I worked with my backroom staff to lay the strong foundation required for others to build on, towards a better future and success for the team.
“I thank the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation. I also express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Ghana Football Association for their support,” he said.