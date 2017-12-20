Kwesi Appiah satisfied with the Black Stars performance in 2017

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the Black Stars in 2017.
Appiah was re-appointed in May when the World Cup qualifiers had already started and the team eventually missed out.
Speaking to the press at CAF’s unveiling of the final shortlist for the 2017 Africa Player Award, the Black Stars coach highlighted how successful his plans for 2017 have been and further shared the team’s vision going into 2018.
“In 2017, my main target was to build a strong team thus having a very good bench and a team that doesn’t depend on certain few players.
“So, for now, I have invited about 16 players to the team and they all did well and I have attained about 70% to 80% of this particular objective, hopefully, next year I will invite one or two players if they are doing well but so am happy with the team.
“Next year, I will maintain consistency with regards to training and playing together to make sure that by the end of 2018 they will be a very strong team and familiarize with each other, that will be the main intention next year,” Appiah stated.