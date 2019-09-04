Kwesi Appiah should be Ghana's last local coach - Berekum Chelsea chief

Berekum Chelsea General Manager Oduro Sarfo has stated that Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's tenure should be the last time the nation should go in for an indigene to manage the senior national team.
His comment comes on the back of the former Al Khartoum manager speaking at a seminar where he stressed that the West African don't need a foreign coach.
However, Oduro Sarfo disagrees with him, saying hiring an expatriate coach brings the unique qualities which the current local coaches do not have.
"Aside, Kwesi Appiah, I don't know any other local coach who can manage the Black Stars," he told Angel FM
"The issue of Ghana going for a local coach after Kwesi Appiah should be a thing of the past."
After him, Ghana should go for a foreign coach, they bring added value."
He further posited that if the country have enough funds all the national teams should be managed by expatriates.
Kwesi Appiah job has been under scrutiny since Ghana's calamitous exit at AFCON 2019. It is believed a foreigner is likely to be given the job should the West Africans go searching for a new trainer, but former Asante Kotoko left-back speaking at last Saturday's seminar says the West African nation should keep faith with local coaches amid calls for his dismissal from duty.
“Now what we are fighting for is to make sure the government does not go back to the issue of bringing a white man again, but we should show our competence that when given the chance we can do it," Appiah said at last Saturday's seminar.
“The Black Stars job can be done easily when it comes to the fieldwork but the major work is off the pitch issues.
"Once you are able to deal with the outside issues, then it should be fine with you.
“There should a plan [about] what we want for the next five years as Ghanaians. We need to plan for our national team on what we want to achieve for the next five years."