Kwesi Appiah to remain as Black Stars coach despite AFCON failure

Black Stars head coach Kwasi Appiah will remain in charge of the team until his contract runs out according to Daily Graphic.
The former Al Khartoum trainer has a running contract which will expire in December, after being handed a contract extension in the lead up to AFCON 2019 after his deal with the Ghana Football Association expired early this year.
The former Ghana skipper was tasked to win the title in Egypt but failed to achieve his target as the Black Stars were booted out of the AFCON 2019 following a lose 4-5 penalties to Tunisia in the round of 16 stages.
Kwesi Appiah was relieved of his duties after he led Ghana to a disastrous 2014 World Cup.
He was reappointed in April 2017 but failed to qualify Ghana to its 3rd straight World Cup and came in when two crucial matches had already being played in the qualifiers.
The Black Stars on Thursday morning touched down in the country following their exit from the AFCON 2019.
READ ALSO: