Kwesi Nyantekyi awaits FIFA's decision as 45 days ban expires

The beleaguered Ghana Football Association President (GFA) was banned on 8th, June 2018 by FIFA’s Ethics Committee for accepting cash in an investigative piece by undercover reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Nyantekyi was suspended after undercover reporter aired an investigative documentary which captured the former GFA boss accepting 65 000 USD gift from undercover investigators but according to him, he received only 40 000 USD as a refund.
The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) initially suspended Nyantekyi on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's the Ethics Committee.
The suspension was then extended for 45 days by independent Ethics Committee on September 5th which expired on Friday, October 19.
It is therefore expected that the world football governing body will give a final decision after 130 days of investigating the conduct of the former FIFA council member in the documentary.