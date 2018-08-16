La Liga: Spanish top flight to stage competitive game in USA

A Spanish top-flight game will be played in the US, the first time a La Liga match has taken place overseas.
The plan is part of a 15-year partnership between La Liga and media company Relevent, which organises the International Champions Cup, to promote football in North America.
La Liga president Javier Tebas called it a "ground-breaking agreement".
The Premier League has previously discussed plans to play a '39th game' outside England and Wales.
The idea drew criticism from fans and the media, and executive chairman Richard Scudamore, who proposed the idea in 2008, said it could not happen "until the conditions are right".
Asked when the US-based match would take place and whether it would be a regular fixture, La Liga told BBC Sport it "can not confirm the teams, match, date or season".
Read also:Thomas Partey help Athletico Madrid lift Uefa Super Cup over rivals Real Madrid
Tebas has previously said El Clasico, between Real Madrid and Barcelona, would "never be played outside of Spain".
But a friendly between the two clubs was played in Miami in July 2017, as part of the International Champions Cup - the first time the fixture had been played outside Spain since 1991.
"This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America," said Stephen Ross, chairman and owner of Relevent.
Read also:Black Stars move up in new FIFA rankings
"This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world."
Source: BBC