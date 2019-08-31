Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston appointed U19 coach at Danish side Nordjaelland

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has been appointed theU19 head coach of Danish side Nordjaelland.
The former Black Stars winger has seen a massive boost in his ambition to become a top coach after joining Didi Dramani as the second Ghanaian technical man in the team.
Kingston will start with Nordsjaelland’s U19 side but will also be attached to all of the club’s age groups.
The former Heart of Midlothian midfielder, who holds multiple CAF certificates, is expected to hone his coaching skills at the Right to Dream Park.
Kingston will benefit from countryman Mas-Ud Dramani who is in-charge of Nordsjaelland’s U19 team.
Nordsjaelland owner Tom Venon, who is also the brainchild of Right to Dream Academy, wants to build the capacity of local coaches.
During the summer, he worked as a pundit for Africa’s leading Pay TV channel Supersport on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which was played in Egypt