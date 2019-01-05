Ghanaians Abroad: Late Kwesi Appiah goal sends AFC Wimbledon into FA Cup fourth round

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah’s last-gasp strike sent AFC Wimbledon into the 4th round of the FA Cup as the visitors beat Fleetwood 3-2 in a thrilling tie at Highbury.
Andy Barcham blasted Mitchell Pinnock’s left-wing cross past Wood'd keeper Alex Cairns in the 16th minute to give Wimbledon the lead.
Fleetwood had chances to level before the break as Ched Evans was thwarted by Dons keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Ash Hunter fired over from six yards out.
Appiah, the former Crystal Palace forward registered an assist as Anthony Hartigan’s effort from distance just crept into the bottom right corner.
But the game was turned on its head in the 70th minute as Fleetwood netted twice in two minutes.
Paddy Madden bundled home Ross Wallace’s set-piece and then Town won a penalty.
Evans was fouled in the box and the forward was the calmest man in Highbury as he coolly slotted home the subsequent spot-kick in the 72nd minute.
But the Dons regained their lead in the dying stages as Kwesi Appiah drilled the ball home in the 90th minute.
