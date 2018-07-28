Late Prince Appiah's funeral to be observed in Kumasi

The late Prince Appiah's funeral will be held in Kumasi on Saturday 4, August 2018.
There was a meeting between the family of the late Prince Appiah and the officials of Inter Allies on Thursday 26, July 2018.
The family of the late Prince Appiah at the meeting informed the club of the date and the venue the funeral rite will take place.
Inter Allies FC have been informed by the Family of Prince Appiah that, the late player’s funeral will take place in Kumasi on Saturday, 4th August, 2018 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 #RIPPrinceAppiah https://t.co/A862CcQVNY— Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) July 26, 2018
🔴⚪️🔵 #iafc #ElevenIsToOne pic.twitter.com/v0gm68Mnqp
Read also:Inter Allies player Prince Appiah passes on
The representative of the late Prince Appiah's family included ,Mr Joseph Appiah – Head of delegation, Mr Isaac Adjei, Madam Constance Ocran and Madam Christiana Adusei, met Inter Allies FC officials; Mr Delali Eric Senaye – Vice President / CEO, Mr William Klutse – Technical Director, Mr Ruben Adjetey – Relations and Player Welfare Manager and Mr Benjamin Amissah – Team Manager
Read also:Patrick Twumasi signs for Spanish side Deportivo Alaves
With regards to the funeral rites, there will be no wake keeping:
The late Appiah's will have his body laid in state on 4th July 2018 at dawn, 5:30 am to 9:30 am.
The body will then be buried at Manhyia. The Final funeral rites would be held at Kwadaso, behind the Pentecost University, immediately after burial.