Late Prince Appiah's funeral to be observed in Kumasi

By Haruna Mubarak
The late Prince Appiah's funeral will be held in Kumasi on Saturday 4, August 2018.

There was a meeting between the family of the late Prince Appiah and the officials of Inter Allies on Thursday 26, July 2018.

The family of the late Prince Appiah at the meeting informed the club of the date and the venue the funeral rite will take place.

 

 

The representative of the late Prince Appiah's family included ,Mr Joseph Appiah – Head of delegation, Mr Isaac Adjei, Madam Constance Ocran and Madam Christiana Adusei, met Inter Allies FC officials; Mr Delali Eric Senaye – Vice President / CEO, Mr William Klutse – Technical Director, Mr Ruben Adjetey  – Relations and Player Welfare Manager and Mr Benjamin Amissah – Team Manager 

With regards to the funeral rites, there will be no wake keeping:

The late Appiah's will have his body laid in state on 4th July 2018 at dawn, 5:30 am to 9:30 am.

The body will then be buried at Manhyia. The Final funeral rites would be held at Kwadaso, behind the Pentecost University, immediately after burial.

