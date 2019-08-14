Laurent Blanc rejects Morocco national team job

Former Paris Saint-German boss Laurent Blanc has rejected the offer to be the manager of Morocco's national team after the departure of Herve Renard.
The Atlas Lions have been without a manager since Herve Renard stepped down from his position after failing to lead Morocco to continental glory in the just ended AFCON 2019.
According to sources, Blanc informed President of Morocco’s Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa of his decision to reject the offer after a meeting in Morocco last week.
The reports further noted that Bosnian former footballer Vahid Halilhodzic is set to be named as the new head coach of the team.
If the 67-year-old Bosnian national is confirmed, he will be tasked to take the Atlas Lions through the qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
