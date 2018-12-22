Vardy's goal was enough to help Leicester City beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the English Premier League.
The Blues lost at home for the first time this season after Vardy's first-time finish in the box from James Maddison's pass in the 51st minute.
Chelsea had been dominant before the break, when they struck the bar through Eden Hazard following a Harry Maguire error, the best of a host of chances.
But having gone behind it was Sarri's side who became sloppy as Leicester only grew in strength having resisted heavy pressure.
The Foxes would have doubled their lead but for Cesar Azpilicueta's sliding block to deny Vardy after Kepa Arrizabalaga spilled a cross, before the keeper saved well from Marc Albrighton.
Chasing a goal of their own, Chelsea struggled to break their opponents down before missing two key late chances.
Source: BBC
