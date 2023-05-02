Lionel Messi suspended by PSG over Saudi Arabia trip

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks without pay following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.
Messi, who is a free agent in the summer, jetted off to Saudi Arabia shortly after playing in PSG’s 3-1 home Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient on Sunday.
He travelled there with his family reportedly as part of his commitments as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia.
He posted a photo on Instagram with the comment: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi.”
It has been reported by L’Equipe and ESPN that the trip was not authorised.
PSG manager Christophe Galtier apparently told players they could have Monday and Tuesday off if they beat Lorient, but a loss would see them called into training.
Messi was also told that he could travel to Saudi Arabia as long as PSG did not suffer a defeat against Lorient.
Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the 3-1 loss, which is PSG’s third defeat in their last four league games. He then flew to Saudi Arabia and was not present at training on Monday.
It has been reported that some players were unhappy with the incident.
According to L’Equipe, Messi has now been suspended by PSG for two weeks.
During that time he will not be able to take part in training, will not be paid, and will not play for the club.
Messi is set to miss the next two PSG games, at Troyes this Sunday, and against Ajaccio on May 13. He could return against Auxerre on May 21.
PSG will then only have three games left as they look to wrap up the Ligue 1 title. They are currently five points clear of second-placed Marseille.
Messi’s future at PSG looks uncertain. A return to Barcelona has been mooted while there has also been speculation that he could move to MLS.
Eurosport