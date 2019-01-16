Live LaLiga 1|2|3 matches available to Ghana fans via YouTube

All matches from the Spanish second division, LaLiga 1|2|3, are now available for free via YouTube to millions of consumers worldwide, LaLiga has announced.
The latest move became effective January 11.
“The LaLiga 1l2l3 YouTube channel will provide live English commentary from this season´s matches in over 155 countries, bringing the competition to large global territories where no previous transmission had been in place.
“The regions covered in the deal (listed in the below table) include major markets in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, with all content provided via geolocation. The broadcasts, which are due to begin from today, will provide a significant increase in coverage of LaLiga 1|2|3, offering thousands of Spanish football fans around the world the chance to follow their favourite teams for free.
“For those not yet familiar with the competition, the channel will provide an exciting new platform to get better acquainted with the historic teams playing in the division, such as RC Deportivo, Real Zaragoza, Malaga, CA Osasuna and Cadiz CF,” portions a release by LaLiga read.
Ghanaian Players
LaLiga fans in Ghana will now have the opportunity of watching Black Stars forward, Yaw Yeboah who is having a great season with CD Numancia.
The Spanish lower tier is also home to other Ghana nationals – Kingsley Fobi (UD Ibiza), Isaac Cofie (Sporting de Gijón), Emmanuel Lomotey (Villarreal), Emmanuel Amoh Atippoe, Gideon Acquah, Sabit Abdulai (Extremadura UD).
Package
In addition to broadcasting the eleven matches from each game week, a 50-minute highlights programme will also be available to provide a summary of the major events from each match day.
In Spain, matches will continue to be shown through existing broadcast operators beIN Connect, Orange, Telecable, Telefónica and Sky.
Melcior Soler, director of the LaLiga Audiovisual department, said: “The way we consume live sports is being changed by a new generation of online broadcasters, and we are committed to using such channels to extend the appeal of our competitions. This move will strengthen the LaLiga 1|2|3 by bringing it to an entirely new global audience, in a format that we think will really appeal to the viewer.”
LaLiga is continuing to grow its digital environments, having signed a landmark agreement with Facebook in 2018 to broadcast every LaLiga Santander match via the social media network in eight south-east Asian countries. Also in 2018, it increased its social media following to over 65 million and agreed an OTT broadcast platform together with the Association for Spanish Professional Leagues.
