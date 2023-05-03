Liverpool beat Fulham to keep top-four hopes alive

Liverpool kept alive their outside hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League after Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable Anfield scoring form to help sink Fulham.
Salah scored for the eighth home game in a row as the Reds won for the fifth successive Premier League game to maintain their flourishing late-season form.
The Egypt forward beat Bernd Leno from the penalty spot in the 39th-minute after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.
However, it required an outstanding one-handed save by Liverpool's Brazil keeper Alisson in the 77th-minute to keep out countryman Carlos Vinicius.
With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz in sparkling form, Liverpool created a string of chances but were unable to add to their lead.
Jurgen Klopp's side stay fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand including Thursday's match at eighth-placed Brighton - kick-off 20:00 BST.
Despite defeat, Fulham remain on course for their first top-10 finish since 2011-12.
BBC