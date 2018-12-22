Liverpool beat Wolves to continue unbeaten run

Liverpool continued their unbeaten run in the English Premier League with a comfortable victory at the Molineux Stadium against Wolves.
Egyptian King, Mohammed Salah and Van Dijk goals was enough to brush aside the newly-promoted side.
Salah pounced on Fabinho cut-back cross and produced a deft flick finish past Patricio to score the opener.
The Egyptian, this time, became the creator as he set up Liverpool's second with a wonderful pass over the home side defence, allowing Virgil van Dijk to side-foot a six-yard volley past Rui Patricio.
The Reds have 48 points from 18 matches and the only unbeaten league record in English professional football. Defending champions Man City can cut their lead back to a point when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.
