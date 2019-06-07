Liverpool release new 2019/20 away kit

Liverpool have unveiled their new away kit for the 2019/20 campaign.
The Kops will white shirts, navy shorts and white socks on their travels next season as they bid to win the Premier League title.
The New Balance kit has Anfield legend Bob Paisley's signature stitched into the inside of the neck, while there is also the 96 emblem to commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough.
Virgil van Dijk said: “ Liverpool Football Club is my club - I’m proud to wear the shirt every single day when I walk out on to the pitch, when we’re at Anfield and also when we’re playing away from home.
“The signature tribute in the shirt is also a fantastic way to recognise and remember all the success of one of our greatest managers, Bob Paisley.”
Sadio Mane said: “Liverpool Football Club has the best travelling support in football and I cannot wait to run out on to the pitch wearing the kit for the first time.”
READ ALSO: