Liverpool trounce Southampton as Everton mount comeback to beat Watford in Premier League

Liverpool are marching on to their first Premier League title after taking Southampton to the cleaners on match week 25 on Saturday.
The Reds beat Southampton 4-0 at home to extend their unbeaten streak of the season. Second-half goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah's brace saw Jurgen Klopp charges run riot at Anfield.
The win sees them sit comfortably at the top of the league with 77 points, 22 more than the Manchester City who lie second with a game in hand.
Over at Vicarage Road, Watford threw away a 2-0 lead to succumb to visitors Everton. Adam Masina and Ricardo Pereyra put the Hornets in the lead but Everton drew the equaliser on the stroke of half time following Yerry Mina's brace before Theo Walcott cemented the victory for the visitors in regulation time.
Elsewhere, Brighton rallied back from 3-1 to earn a point at West Ham. West Ham went 2-0 up before half time. Brighton reduced the deficit following an own goal from Angelo Ogbonna.
West Ham later restored their 2-0 advantage but Brighton scored twice within 4 minutes to make the game even.
Results
Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea
Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
Newcastle 0-0 Norwich
Watford 2-3 Everton
West Ham 3-3 Brighton